Top DHS Official: Man Who Used Machete To Attack Jews Is Son Of Illegal Alien

Ken Cuccinelli, acting Deputy Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said on Monday that the man who allegedly used a machete during a stabbing spree at a rabbi’s home in New York was the son of an illegal alien.

“The attacker is the U.S. Citizen son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants,” Cuccinelli said in a now-deleted tweet. “Apparently, American values did not take hold among this entire family, at least this one violent, and apparently bigoted, son.”

Cuccinelli’s tweet linked to a New York Times article on the attack, which left five people injured in what was just the latest in a string of anti-Semitic attacks in the New York City area.

“Signed by President Ronald Reagan and passed on a bipartisan basis in Congress, the landmark 1986 law granted legal status to 2.7 million undocumented immigrants who entered the country before 1982,” The Washington Post reported. “DHS, the domestic anti-terror agency where Cuccinelli is second-in-command, did not immediately respond to requests for information about his allegations.” – READ MORE