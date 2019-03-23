Top Dems want report, now submitted, made public ASAP

Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his long-awaited report on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race and possible collusion with Trump associates on Friday,.

Almost immediately, Democratic leaders reiterated their calls for the report to be made public as soon as possible.

The report was submitted to Attorney General Bill Barr, but the specific contents have not yet been revealed. Mueller is, however, not expected to recommend any further indictments.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., released a joint statement on the report after the early-evening disclosure on the submission.

"Now that Special Counsel Mueller has submitted his report to the Attorney General, it is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress," the statement said. "Attorney General Barr must not give President Trump, his lawyers or his staff any 'sneak preview' of Special Counsel Mueller's findings or evidence, and the White House must not be allowed to interfere in decisions about what parts of those findings or evidence are made public."


