‘Top Democratic operative’ spills the beans on how prevalent voter fraud is for mail-in ballots

Democrats are heavily pushing for mail-in voting for the November general election. Republicans oppose this, arguing widespread vote-by-mail would increase the possibility that voter fraud would influence the outcome.

According to one “top Democratic operative,” Republicans are correct.

The Democrat anonymously told the New York Post that mail-in ballot voter fraud is the rule, not the exception — because he has spent years manipulating elections on behalf of Democratic candidates.

The fraudster told the Post his dirty work includes everything from municipal to federal elections in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. In fact, the operative, whose resumé was confirmed by the Post, claimed his team has manipulated most elections in the Garden State.

“There is no race in New Jersey — from City Council to United States Senate — that we haven’t worked on,” the fraudster said. “I worked on a fire commissioner’s race in Burlington County. The smaller the race the easier it is to do.”

“An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes — it can make a difference,” the operative explained. “It could be enough to flip states.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --