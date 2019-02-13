Top Democrat Wants English Rapper 21 Savage to Testify in Congress After ICE Detention

Democrats want 21 Savage, an English-born rapper who is facing repatriation to his safe European home, to testify about migration enforcement.

“As a successful artist, he is able to give voice to the views of so many Americans who are critical of Trump Administration policies, activity that is protected by the First Amendment,” claimed Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who chairs the Democrat-run immigration committee. She represents Silicon Valley, whose investors and CEOs benefit from a huge flow of cheap migrant workers.

Atlanta resident 21 Savage, who’s reals name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, still faces deportation because he is not an American, but stayed in the United States after his English parents overstayed their visitor visas.

The invite to testify is part of the anti-enforcement campaign by top Democrats and leading immigration lawyers. They expect the media coverage will boost Democrats’ opposition to the enforcement of the nation’s laws, even though the migration laws protect the jobs, wages, neighborhoods, and opportunities of blue-collar Americans. Without enforcement, many millions of migrants would flood into the United States, and would force down wages and spike real estate prices. – READ MORE