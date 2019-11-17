Top Democrat Senator: Trump Deserves Credit For Letting U.S. ‘Punch Back’ At Russia, Unlike Past Presidents (VIDEO)

Democrat Sen. Mark Warner (VA) said during an interview this week that President Donald Trump deserves credit for allowing the United States to “punch back” at and use its “offensive capabilities” against Russia’s cyber attacks. He also noted that Trump has made it a lot easier to take action against Russia than former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

NEW: Democrat Senator Mark Warner says Trump deserves credit for allowing U.S. officials “to punch back in the cyber domain” and use “offensive capabilities” against Russia over their cyber-attacks on the U.S., adds that Trump made it a lot easier to do than Bush or Obama did pic.twitter.com/lns5YinXZU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 16, 2019

Warner, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, made the remarks on PBS’s “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover,” which aired on Friday.

“There are two main issues: There is the integrity of the election infrastructure, and then there’s the disinformation campaigns,” Hoover said. “In your view, which is more important?”

“I think they’re equally important and I think we have gotten better in both areas,” Warner responded. “To give the Trump administration some credit here, for us to punch back in the cyber domain, which, both under Obama and Bush, we were reluctant to do.” – READ MORE