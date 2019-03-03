Top Democrat On Foreign Affairs Committee Condemns Ilhan Omar’s Latest Anti-Semitic Remarks

It’s getting harder and harder for Democrats to ignore or defend Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) blatant anti-Semitism.

On Friday, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who is Jewish and the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released a statement condemning Omar’s recent comments suggesting those that defend Israel have an “allegiance to a foreign country.” Engel requested Omar apologize for her “vile” remarks.

I welcome debate in Congress based on the merits of policy, but it’s unacceptable and deeply offensive to call into question the loyalty of fellow American citizens because of their political views, including support for the U.S.-Israel relationship. We all take the same oath. Worse, Representative Omar’s comments leveled that charge by invoking a vile anti-Semitic slur. This episode is especially disappointing following so closely on another instance of Ms. Omar seeming to invoke an anti-Semitic stereotype. Her comments were outrageous and deeply hurtful, and I ask that she retract them, apologize, and commit to making her case on policy issues without resorting to attacks that have no place in the Foreign Affairs Committee or the House of Representatives.

Politico’s Andrew Desiderio posted the statement on Twitter and included much of the statement in an article for Politico.

Omar’s latest remarks came during an event at the Busboys and Poets restaurant in Washington, D.C.

"I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay to push for allegiance to a foreign country," Omar said, according to New York Magazine. Omar also reportedly claimed that "Jewish colleagues" were trying to silence her.