Top Dem wants answers on Facebook sharing data with phone makers

The top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee said on Monday that Facebook “should be prepared to come before Congress” and answer questions about its data collection practices.

“It’s deeply concerning that Facebook continues to withhold critical details about the information it has and shares with others,” said Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) in a statement.

“Facebook and other data collectors, including these device manufacturers, should be prepared to come before Congress so that we can get a better grasp of the entire data collection ecosystem, and how people’s personal information is being shared and used,” the New Jersey Democrat continued.

Pallone’s remarks follow a New York Times report on Sunday that detailed Facebook’s data-sharing policies with device makers such as Apple and Blackberry.

The committee’s GOP leadership, though, gets the final say in who testifies before the panel.

A spokeswoman for House Energy and Commerce leadership called The New York Times report “troubling” and said the committee plans to examine the issue further.

“The Energy and Commerce Committee will continue to examine the issues raised here, and reiterates the call for industry leaders to come and testify before us, discuss their practices, and demonstrate their commitment to an open dialogue,” said Elena Hernandez. – READ MORE

