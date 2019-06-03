Top Dem Says He Wants to ‘Bring the Public Along’ Before Impeaching Trump ― Polls Show It Could Be a Long Wait

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he’s confident that House Democrats will impeach President Donald Trump at some point, but he’s waiting to see public support first.

Clyburn told Tapper he’s not “waiting on the Senate” to get on board for impeachment, but he does believe they need the support from the public before they can move the issue without it looking like a “political move.”

“We think we have to bring the public along. We aren’t particularly interested in the Senate. We do believe that if we sufficiently, effectively educate the public, then we will have done our jobs and we can move on an impeachment vote and it will stand, and maybe it will be what needs to be done to incent the Senate to act.”

According to a polling round-up, most Americans do not want to see Trump impeached. That majority grows in swing states that are vital to Democrats in 2020.

At its strongest, a Quinnipiac poll found that 47 percent of Americans support the investigation of impeachment of President Trump, but that same poll found that only 29 percent of Americans want to see immediate impeachment.