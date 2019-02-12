Top commander: Second Trump, Kim summit a ‘positive sign,’ but North Korea still a threat

The commander of U.S. troops on the Korean peninsula said Tuesday he sees a second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a “positive sign,” though he says there’s been “little to no verifiable change” in Pyongyang’s nuclear capabilities.

“The reduction in tension on the peninsula, it’s palpable,” U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Robert Abrams said, noting it has been 440 days since North Korea’s last missile or nuclear test. “My personal opinion is the announcement of a second summit of President Trump and the supreme leader, Kim, is a positive sign of continued dialogue. Because it certainly beats the alternative of what we were living with in 2017.”

Still, he acknowledged North Korea remains a military threat that the U.S. military must be ready for.

“I remain clear-eyed about the fact that despite a reduction in tensions along the and a cessation of strategic provocations coupled with public statements of intent to denuclearize, little to no verifiable change has occurred in North Korea’s military capabilities,” Abrams said during testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 27 and 28.

