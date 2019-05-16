Top Alabama Democrat Blasts Abortion Law: ‘We Raped Women Last Night’ (VIDEO)

Appearing Wednesday on CNN’s New Day, Alabama State Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D) compared the State Senate’s passage of what could be the country’s strictest abortion law to the act of rape.
Lawmakers on Tuesday evening voted 25-6 to pass the bill, which criminalizes all abortions except for when the life of the mother is at risk. Under the law, doctors will face prison sentences ranging from 10- to-99-years who perform an abortion and up to 10 years in jail for doctors who try doing so. – READ MORE