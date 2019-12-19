‘TOO DAMN LATE’: Trey Gowdy Scolds James Comey After Comey Admits He Was Wrong About FISA Misconduct (VIDEO)

Former South Carolina Republican Representative Trey Gowdy slammed disgraced former FBI Director James Comey on Sunday after Comey admitted that he was wrong about the FBI’s misconduct in surveilling the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Let me kick it off with you, Trey, because you have done so much in the last three years along with your colleagues John Ratcliffe and Devin Nunes to really expose the truth,” Maria Bartiromo began. “Your reaction to what we’re hearing this morning in terms of when this investigation began, unlawful spying, and the informant thrown at the Trump campaign in early 2016?”

“Sometimes it’s just too damn late and in this case, Comey’s about two years too late.” On FOX Business with Maria Bartiromo, former Rep Trey Gowdy savages James Comey, even after his lame apology. Kimberley Strassel notes what the media is missing in the IG report. pic.twitter.com/dIup364QS0 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 16, 2019

“Yeah, I mean, I think this morning, Comey admitted he was wrong. Sometimes, Maria, it’s better late than never and sometimes it’s just too damn late,” Gowdy responded. “Comey is about two years too late. We could have used his objectivity; we could have used him as head of the FBI helping Republicans figure out what was happening with FISA instead of thwarting us and obstructing us.”

“He said it was a policy and procedure issue. It’s not, Maria,” Gowdy continued. “ always has been policies against manufacturing evidence and withholding exculpatory evidence. That’s not new; those aren’t new policies. This is a personnel issue. It’s the wrong people in the wrong positions of power. That’s not gonna be fixed with a new policy or procedure. It‘s gonna be fixed by replacing the people who did what they did in 2016.” – read more