TOO COOL FOR SCHOOL: The 6-year-old twins who saved a 3-yr-old girl from drowning detail how they saved the toddler (Video)

Six-year-old twin boys in Bowling Green are being called heroes after they saved a 3-year-old girl from drowning.

Last week while on a family trip to Florida, Peyton and Bryant Switzer saved the girl from a pool.

“Then she jumped in and Peyton jumped in and put her arm around her and then he bring her to the ladder and I helped her out,” Bryant said.

The twins said they could tell the girl was drowning because her head was going under water.

Their parents said they are very comfortable in the water and credit the activities they are involved in for helping them know when someone is drowning.

