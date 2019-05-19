Tony Robbins Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Hits BuzzFeed For ‘Agenda-Driven’ Report

On Friday, BuzzFeed published a litany of allegations of misconduct — sexual and otherwise — against self-help guru Tony Robbins.

The report included claims that Robbins hit on women who worked for him after they made it clear they did not want to be with him (before his marriage to his second wife) and that he “berated” abuse victims during his unorthodox seminars.

Robbins, who made critical comments of the #MeToo movement last year, said the report presents an “inaccurate, agenda-driven version of the past.” The superstar’s legal team likewise hit BuzzFeed, claiming the publication was “pursuing a ‘predetermined’ narrative” during their “investigation.”

"A yearlong investigation by BuzzFeed News, based on leaked recordings, internal documents, and dozens of interviews with fans and insiders, reveals how Robbins has berated abuse victims and subjected his followers to unorthodox and potentially dangerous techniques. And former female fans and staffers have accused him of inappropriate sexual advances," the BuzzFeed report said, adding: "Two former followers who went on to work for Robbins provided BuzzFeed News with signed statements swearing under oath that they felt he had sexually harassed them by repeatedly pursuing them after they made clear they weren't interested."