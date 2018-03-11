True Pundit

Tommy Vietor Gets Double-Tapped For Catty Response To Trump’s Kim Jong Un Announcement

As is tradition, Tommy Vietor responded to the latest news involving President Trump with a snarky tweet.

“Why would the Trump administration announce this like it’s an accomplishment?” President Obama’s former National Security Council spokesman wrote of Trump’s decision to meet with North Korea’s dictator and chief madman Kim Jong Un Thursday evening. “It’s a conversation with a homicidal dictator not an invitation to the Met Gala.”

Perhaps frustration that his podcast hasn’t yet led to the ouster of President not-Hillary Clinton pushed Vietor to lash out at POTUS. Perhaps, he did it simply out of boredom. No matter the reason, National Review’s Dan McLaughlin saw the tweet as an opportunity to clown on him, and he took it.

Now, the first joke needs no explanation.

Back in 2014, Vietor — during an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier — infamously argued that, like, conservatives should just, like, get over Benghazi already ‘cuz it “was, like, two years ago.” – READ MORE

