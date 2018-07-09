Tomi Lahren Under Fire After Calling Push To Overturn Roe v Wade ‘Huge Mistake’

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren made waves Saturday with her criticism of conservative efforts to overturn the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

“Pressing for a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade would be a huge mistake,” Lahren said in a “Final Thoughts” video for Fox News. “Do we really want to fight for this, alienate Democrats, moderates and libertarians, all to lose in the end anyway? That’s a risk I don’t think is worth taking.”

“I’m saying this as someone who would personally choose life, but also feels it’s not the government’s place to dictate. This isn’t a black and white issue and I would never judge anyone in that position,” she said.

“But to use conservatives’ newfound power and pull to challenge a decision that — according to a new Quinnipiac poll — most Americans support, would be a mistake,” Lahren said, noting that that as long as Republicans focus on the economy, taxes, foreign policy and immigration, “That’s how we win.”

Lahren was savaged for her views by conservatives on social media, as well as attacked on the conservative website RedState.

On RedState, senior contributor Kimberly Ross wrote an op-ed slamming Lahren’s “faux conservativism.” – READ MORE

Conservative figures Milo Yiannopoulos and Tomi Lahren have reportedly been cast in a secretive anti-abortion movie project about the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, the Daily Beast reported Friday.

Yiannopoulos, a right-wing provocateur, will play British abortion doctor David Sopher. The Daily Beast reported that he will be depicted as performing abortions during his single scene in the film.

Conservative commentator Lahren will play the daughter of Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, who authored the opinion in Roe v. Wade. She will portray a Planned Parenthood volunteer who confronts her father, according to the Daily Beast.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the film earlier this week, revealing that it was being filmed in New Orleans under a fake title. – READ MORE

