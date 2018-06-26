Tomi Lahren Smokes Jennifer Lopez for Reportedly Posting ISIS Pic as Border Photo

How many debunked photos about immigration have we seen over the past month or so? I mean, I thought the Obama-era pictures of minors in detention were bad enough and news of their provenance had spread widely enough, but I still get Twitter trolls using the “children in cages” line on me when it comes to Trump’s immigration policy.

However, in the ultimate “hold my beer” moment (or, well, “hold my camera”), singer and actress Jennifer Lopez managed to one-up all of those tweets. Not only did she manage to post a “children in cages” photo that wasn’t from the Trump administration, it wasn’t even from America.

As of right now, Lopez has the infamous photo of a Honduran girl “separated” from her parents as part of a rant on her Instagram account.

“Reading the news about the separation of children from their families, I can’t help but think about my own children,” Lopez wrote. “I cannot fathom a world where they would be ripped from my arms, taken to a place no better than a prison far from home. I feel we will never forget this moment in time.”

Hey Jennifer Lopez, this photo is from Mosul, Iraq in 2014 fleeing from ISIS (the terrorist organization Obama couldn’t defeat). Does it bother you at all to spread fake news? You have millions of followers you are full-on lying to. Wow. pic.twitter.com/P60Z1RrvJN — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 22, 2018

However, that wasn’t the photo Lopez initially used to illustrate her rant, as conservative pundit Tomi Lahren pointed out. Her initial picture was of a crying child clinging to a fence — but the picture wasn’t from the Trump administration. It wasn’t from the U.S.-Mexican border. It was from the takeover of Mosul, Iraq, by the Islamic State group in 2014. – READ MORE

