Tomi Lahren: We Have a Right to Bear Arms for When ‘Evil Slips Through the Cracks’ (VIDEO)
It’s time for Final Thoughts on the latest Parkland School Shooting revelations.
The FBI failed. The Broward County Sheriff’s Department failed. And yet some on the left, and the mainstream media, are still blaming the NRA for this horrific tragedy?
Listen up, those who are pulling ads, discounts and cutting relationships with the NRA. And those erecting billboards with the slogan, “Kill the NRA.” Let’s get something straight: The NRA did not kill 17 people in Parkland, Florida. Nor did a member of the NRA. – READ MORE
