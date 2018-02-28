Tomi Lahren: We Have a Right to Bear Arms for When ‘Evil Slips Through the Cracks’ (VIDEO)

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

It’s time for Final Thoughts on the latest Parkland School Shooting revelations.

The FBI failed. The Broward County Sheriff’s Department failed. And yet some on the left, and the mainstream media, are still blaming the NRA for this horrific tragedy?

Listen up, those who are pulling ads, discounts and cutting relationships with the NRA. And those erecting billboards with the slogan, “Kill the NRA.” Let’s get something straight: The NRA did not kill 17 people in Parkland, Florida. Nor did a member of the NRA. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *