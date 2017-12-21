Politics TV
Tomi Lahren: It’d Be ‘Christmas Miracle’ If Media Highlighted One Trump Achievement (VIDEO)
The destroy-Trump media refuses to highlight any of his accomplishments; unlike the eight years these “journalists” spent sucking up to Barack Obama.
The mainstream media wants to see Trump fail badly, even at the expense of the American people. Truth is, President Trump has done more in 11 months than Barack Obama did in four, or even eight years. – READ MORE
Fox News Insider