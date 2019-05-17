Tom Steyer Ad Attacks Democrats For Not Impeaching Trump: ‘You’re Doing Nothing’ (VIDEO)

Billionaire liberal megadonor Tom Steyer released a new ad Thursday attacking House Democrats for their failure to impeach President Donald Trump.

Steyer’s group, Need to Impeach, has been beating the drum for impeachment for over a year, but the new ad represents the most direct attack on Democratic leadership on the issue to date. Entitled “Nothing Happened,” the ad complains that Democrats have done nothing despite a litany of grievances.

“This is a message for leaders of the Democratic Party,” says a series of everyday-looking actors, “for over two years this president has broken the law and nothing happens. You told us to wait for the Mueller investigation, and when he showed obstruction of justice, nothing happened.” – READ MORE