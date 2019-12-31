Tom Homan: Prepare for ‘out-of-control border’ if Dem wins in 2020: ‘This will cause the country to collapse’

Former acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan warned Democrats seeking the White House in 2020 against “enticing” illegal immigrants with lax immigration policies, in an interview that aired Sunday, saying America could face an “out-of-control border” if a Democrat unseats President Trump.

“They say they care about these people, they care about children dying and women being raped… they need to look in the mirror because if you keep offering enticements… ‘sanctuary cities’… free health care… in-state tuition… people are going to put themselves in harm’s way to come to this country,” Homan told Steve Hilton on “The Next Revolution.”

“This president has gotten the border down 65 percent… on his own, and at the same time, you’ve got the Democratic Party throwing out more enticements,” he continued.

“Do they think that’s gonna help the border?” he added. “When you say, ‘I want to abolish ICE, we want to end immigration detention, we want to give you free health care…’ when you throw these enticements out, more people are going to come to this country illegally,” Homan reiterated. – READ MORE