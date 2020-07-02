Tom Hanks unravels in bizarre rant about face masks: ‘Don’t be a p*ssy’

Hollywood star and fervent liberal Tom Hanks just came unglued as he embarked on a bizarre rant about face masks, going so far as to say that you are a “p*ssy” if you refuse to wear one amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you,” Hanks said of wearing face masks and social distancing, according to People magazine.

“Don’t be a p*ssy, get on with it, do your part,” he added. “It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” Hanks added of what Americans should be doing right now. – READ MORE

