Tom Hanks Questions the Patriotism of Americans Who Don’t Wear Masks

Actor Tom Hanks has slammed Americans refusing to wear masks, again, amid the coronavirus pandemic, questioning their patriotism.

“As somebody who’s gone through this and knows firsthand this is not a hoax, how do you feel when you see people not wearing masks out there?” Colbert asked Hanks, who is currently promoting his latest film Greyhound.

“Are they Americans?” Hanks responded. “You know, I don’t get it “It’s literally the least you can do… a mask and wash your hands, and try to stay 6 feet away from a person. Is this impossible now?”

Earlier this month, Hanks said “Shame on you,” to those opposed to wearing masks, according to a report by People. “If you can’t wear a mask and wash your hands and social-distance, I’ve got no respect for you.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --