Tom Hanks: I Have ‘No Respect’ for People Who Don’t Wear Masks (VIDEO)

Tuesday, during an interview with the Associated Press actor Tom Hanks, said he had “no respect” for people who will not wear a mask in public amid the coronavirus pandemic. – READ MORE

