Tom Fitton: Robert Mueller Investigation Now ‘Irredeemably Compromised’

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday to discuss the ongoing investigation into the 2016 election probe being led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

On December 24, even the Washington Post saw fit to note some of the troubling developments regarding the investigation, including its personnel.

Fitton said, “You’ve got these anti-Trumper activists at the heart of Mueller’s investigation, and I think, in a way, Mueller’s subsequent cover-up and keeping this gentleman on, who was sending these emails and is pro-Hillary Clinton, keeping these partisans on has irredeemably compromised him and his investigation, irredeemably compromised it.”

Fitton was referencing Andrew Weisman, who is considered “a key prosecutor on Robert Mueller’s team.” Weisman is also the Department of Justice official who praised acting Attorney General Sally Yates for not defending President Trump’s travel ban and reportedly attended Hillary Clinton’s Election Night celebration that was not to be. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *