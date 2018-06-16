True Pundit

Tom Fitton: Comey Decided ‘Long Ahead of Time to Let Hillary Off’ (VIDEO)

June 13, 2018- JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends First” on the Fox News channel to discuss new records that infer FBI decision was made before meeting with Hillary Clinton. – READ MORE

﻿ June 13, 2018- JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends First” on the Fox News channel to discuss new records that infer FBI decision was made before meeting with Hillary Clinton.

Judicial Watch Judicial Watch
