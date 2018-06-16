Tom Fitton: Comey Decided ‘Long Ahead of Time to Let Hillary Off’ (VIDEO)

June 13, 2018- JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends First” on the Fox News channel to discuss new records that infer FBI decision was made before meeting with Hillary Clinton. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1