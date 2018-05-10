Politics Security
Tom Cotton Waterboards The Idea Of Letting 9/11 Mastermind Testify About CIA Nominee
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, would reportedly like to brief Congress about Gina Haspel’s nomination to be CIA director.
But at least one senator, Arkansas’ Tom Cotton, is firmly in the “no” camp.
Khalid Sheik Mohammed, the 9/11 mastermind, can testify to the Intelligence Committee after every 9/11 widow, widower, & child testifies about what they think of him vs. Gina Haspel & the CIA. Until then, he can rot at Gitmo & then he can rot in hell. https://t.co/LQ5U10zUCL
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 8, 2018
“Khalid Sheik Mohammed, the 9/11 mastermind, can testify to the Intelligence Committee after every 9/11 widow, widower, & child testifies about what they think of him vs. Gina Haspel & the CIA,” Cotton tweeted on Tuesday. “Until then, he can rot at Gitmo & then he can rot in hell.” – READ MORE
