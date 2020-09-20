Tom Cotton says Senate will move forward on confirming Ginsburg successor ‘without delay’

Sen. Tom Cotton said on “Fox News Sunday” that the Senate “will move forward without delay” in confirming a new Supreme Court justice to the seat of late justice and women’s rights pioneer Ruth Bader Ginsburg — as Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Chris Coons said Republicans are being hypocritical by moving to advance a nominee.

“My condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family and my regard for her lifelong dedication to public service,” Cotton, R-Ark., said of the justice, who is regarded as one of the lions of the legal profession and was the face of the liberal bloc of the Supreme Court.

“The Senate will exercise our constitutional duty,” Cotton said, saying the Senate would process the nomination and hold hearings. “We will move forward without delay.”

Asked whether a vote would happen before the presidential election, Cotton noted that it was possible, but not guaranteed.

“There will be a vote, there have been some cases like Justice Ginsburg herself” when the confirmation process “took less than 44 days,” Cotton said. “There have been other cases which it took longer, so it’s too soon to say right now.” – READ MORE

