Tom Cotton Says Dems Own Any DACA Deal Failure

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt Tuesday there’s “no question” congressional Democrats will be blamed if they “refuse to take yes for an answer” and keep President Donald Trump’s immigration reform framework from passing.

Lawmakers currently are embroiled in debates over an immigration deal that would create a pathway to citizenship for up to 1.8 million illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. In exchange for the amnesty, Trump and GOP lawmakers insist upon ending the visa lottery and extended-family chain migration, along with receiving $25 billion for border wall funding and other security measures.

If Democrats refuse to accept immigration enforcement reforms and allow the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to expire, Cotton said there would be “no one to blame but themselves.”

“So is it fair to say that if, at the end of this month or next month, it might take six weeks, the dreamers are not on a path to citizenship, that is the fault of the Democratic Party?” Hewitt asked Cotton. Dreamers are would-be beneficiaries of the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act.

Cotton replied, “No question, Hugh.”- READ MORE

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was adamant Sunday he would not accept an immigration bill dealing with both increased border security and a pathway for citizenship for so-called Dreamers, or immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children.

“I will support a package consistent with what the voters said,” Jordan told “Fox News Sunday.” “What they want is border security first. Build a border security wall, end the chain migration, get rid of this crazy visa lottery. Sanctuary city policy, get rid of those. Do those things first and then we will deal with the [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] situation.”

He added Republicans who backed the immigration proposal being considered by the Senate rather than that of Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., in the House would likely hurt the GOP during the 2018 midterms.

Jordan also defended the Freedom Caucus’ relevance after it was unable to prevent the passage of a two-year government funding agreement that is projected to increase spending by $300 billion, blowing out the country’s deficit. – READ MORE