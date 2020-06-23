Tom Cotton on Rioters Attacking Andrew Jackson Statue: ‘Lock ‘Em Up!’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called for rioters who attempted to pull down the Andrew Jackson statue near the White House on Monday evening to be locked up.

Commenting on Twitter, Cotton noted that the statue is federal property and that destroying it “carries a 10-year sentence under the Veterans Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act.”

And, by the way, criminal masterminds, you’re destroying a statue on federal property that commemorates the military service of Andrew Jackson, a crime that carries a 10-year sentence under the Veterans Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act. And you’re on tape. Lock ‘em up! — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 23, 2020

Breitbart News reported that the statue depicts Jackson in uniform astride a horse at the Battle of New Orleans in 1815, one of the most important battles of the War of 1812. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --