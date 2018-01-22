Tom Cotton denies sinking bipartisan immigration deal negotiation

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton denied that he was the one who called President Trump and urged him to back away from the deal he was leaning toward making with a bipartisan group of senators on immigration.

Cotton said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” he did not tank the deal proposed by Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Lindsey Graham, R-

S.C., that would have codified the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in exchange for increased border security funding.

“I don’t think anyone got to Donald Trump. Donald Trump studied the proposal that Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham put before him and realized it didn’t address any of our key priorities,” he said. “It gave legal protections to the people in the DACA program and gave mass amnesty to the parents as well, the people who created the problem to begin with.” – READ MORE

Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) strong influence over the national debate on immigration policy and President Trump’s administration has left Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) unwilling to broker an immigration deal unless the populist conservative Senator is left out of the conversation.

A POLITICO report revealed the level to which Cotton and his close ally Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) — both staunch pro-American immigration reformers who want to see legal immigration levels reduced to benefit American workers — have gotten under the skin of Schumer and Democrats.

When it comes to striking a deal between the Republican establishment, the “America First” wing of the Republican Party, Democrats, and the Trump administration on the issue of nearly 800,000 illegal aliens who have been shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Schumer allegedly told the president that he will not negotiate a deal if Cotton is involved.

The report stated:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told President Trump this week that there will be no deal on Dreamers if hard-line conservative GOP Sen. Tom Cotton is involved, according to several congressional sources.

Schumer also told the president that he was not being well served by White House staffers during negotiations over the fate of 700,000 young immigrants who face potential deportation if no deal is reached to protect them. – READ MORE

The “Gang of Six” amnesty for millions of illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program should be rolled “straight into the trash can,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says.

On Wednesday, a group of six pro-amnesty Senators will roll out their expansive immigration amnesty plan that would not only give a pathway to U.S. citizenship beginning with 3.5 million DACA and DACA-eligible illegal aliens but also give amnesty to the parents of amnesty beneficiaries.

Might as well roll it straight into the trash can … mass amnesty far beyond DACA, fake border security, no end to chain migration. https://t.co/pkpCrJxXfa — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 17, 2018

Cotton — whose popular legal immigration-cutting RAISE Act was endorsed by President Trump in 2017 — slammed the “Gang of Six” amnesty, saying it was dead on arrival.- READ MORE