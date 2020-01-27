Tom Cotton Defends Trump’s Decision to Fire Ukrainian Ambassador: ‘Badmouthing’ Is a Good Reason to Fire Her (VIDEO)

After ABC News released footage from 2018 of President Donald Trump talking to associates of Rudy Giuliani about former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, questions arose as to whether Trump was swayed by individuals with a corrupt intent.

However, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) argued on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the tape shows Trump took a measured approach to the matter.

When asked by host Margaret Brennan if he was troubled by the reporting that showed Trump was talking to Giuliani associates about the ambassador, Cotton said he was not.

“Badmouthing is a pretty good reason to fire an ambassador,” @SenTomCotton tells @margbrennan in response to new CBS-obtained video of Trump calling to “get rid of” former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch pic.twitter.com/vTg2gHLqJw — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 26, 2020

"No, Margaret. This reminds a lot of what happened in the Brett Kavanaugh case when the Democrats kept releasing bombshells," he said, adding, "And I think all we're missing is Michael Avenatti to come out and defend someone as well."