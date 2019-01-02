Tom Cotton Blocks Jobs Giveaway to Foreign Graduates

Sen. Tom Cotton Successfully Blocked House Speaker Paul Ryan From Outsourcing 5,000 White-collar Jobs To Irish Graduates Each Year, According To Multiple Sources.

Cotton blocked the outsourcing bill by putting a last-minute legislative “hold” on the proposal, ensuring it could get through the Senate’s lame-duck session.

The move also denied a political victory to Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer, who had pushed for the outsourcing bill. Schumer and other Democrats were expected to claim GOP approval of the Irish giveaway reveals racist motives for apparent GOP opposition to much larger giveaways to people from Africa, South America, India, or China.

The Arkansas senator’s action also prevented a political headache for many GOP politicians who would have faced a backlash from many Americans graduates for not opposing Ryan’s bill to outsource jobs to Irish graduates by expanding the existing Australian-only E-3 visa program. The giveaway bill offered no reciprocal benefits for young American graduates.- READ MORE