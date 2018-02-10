Tom ‘Butterfingers’ Brady doughnuts sold at Philadelphia bakery

A Philadelphia doughnut shop is honoring New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — for his inability to catch the football during Super Bowl LII.

Dottie’s Donuts announced on Tuesday that it created a new vegan doughnut called Tom “Butterfingers” Brady to celebrate the quarterback’s fumble during Sunday night’s Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Patriots, 41-33.

“Poor Tom Brady just couldn’t catch a break this Super Bowl, or the ball. Presenting the Tom ‘Butterfingers’ Brady donut, chocolate-glazed topped with housemade butterfinger pieces,” the shop wrote on its Facebook page. “This will be our final Super Bowl-themed donut so don’t let this sweet opportunity slip through your hands.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Only in Philadelphia.

First, the genius planners for the Philadelphia Eagles parade bring in 800 porta-potties for an estimated 2 million+ people.

Probably more like 3 million.

Then, a number of the portable toilets explode from overuse, spilling fecal waste into the streets.

And then well, Philadelphia does what Philadelphia always does. It never disappoints.

people are fighting and falling in shit #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/MG4mBk7Bx9 — Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) February 8, 2018

this guy was going to go fight but then he slipped and fell in shit and piss water #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/WTzCIVKEcT — Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) February 8, 2018

The Super Bowl was a big night, and Kevin Hart seemed to be enjoying himself.

He may have been getting a little too loose, particularly when he said the f-word live on NFL Gameday, after Deon Sanders approached him saying, “I’m standing behind you. I don’t want you to fall.”

until the end I was like, Kevin Hart is hammered but he's a pro, the perfect guy to be on live TV in this moment pic.twitter.com/EALkoEyY7H — DL (@davelozo) February 5, 2018

He was also spotted trying to get on the podium as the Eagles were presented with the Lombardy trophy. Hart was denied at the stairs by a large security guard who towered over the 5-foot-4 comedian. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory set off rowdy celebrations in Philadelphia as people who poured into the streets set at least one fire and damaged property early on Monday, images on social media showed.

Joyous football fans burst into jubilation in gatherings at bars and took their party into the streets, jumping up and down, setting off pyrotechnics and singing the fight song “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Some went further and ignited a fire in the middle of a street that firefighters soon extinguished. Other images showed a light pole tipping over and the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News website reported smashed windows and toppled awnings.

Police in riot gear and on bicycles formed lines to control crowds and push people back, social media images showed.

Some people broke a display window at a department store near City Hall, and looters broke into a convenience store, grabbing merchandise and screaming, “Everything is free,” reported.

Nearly all the light poles on one side of City Hall were toppled, and a car outside a hotel was tipped on its side, said. – READ MORE

Recap some of the best post game highlights from last night below:

What would’ve happened if they lost? pic.twitter.com/iJCJVKDn6L — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

i just watched three people jump off the ritz on broad street i love this city pic.twitter.com/VD3cEbBcBt — paprika (@ejpalandro) February 5, 2018

The Ritz canopy has collapsed pic.twitter.com/9LBolLtIPY — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 5, 2018

People yelling “Everything is free,” looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this. pic.twitter.com/WecXaAmrFh — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) February 5, 2018

Philadelphia police scanner: Two people stole a police horse and are riding through the city– highly intoxicated. Serious question: Is that considered a DUI and is a police horse considered an officer like K-9’s? I have so many questions. #FlyEaglesFly #SuperBowl — Jeff Hauser (@radiohauser) February 5, 2018

Free meek! And also whoever this guy is that I witnessed get arrested right in front of me! pic.twitter.com/V0vzj8nkkJ — MIK ridall (@mikridall) February 5, 2018

It’s actually the zombie apocalypse in Philly pic.twitter.com/sY2ac8y8qa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Burning an xmas tree in the middle of broad street chanting “fuck Tom Brady” pic.twitter.com/rHFeOxHi5X — Stacey Ritzen (@StaceyRitzen) February 5, 2018

This kind of teamwork to get the kegs over the fences is why they call it the city of brotherly love pic.twitter.com/z6HDmv16XW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

One small slice of tonight’s Philadelphia police scanner: pic.twitter.com/88TKDBxjha — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 5, 2018

This kid is the king of Philadelphia tonight pic.twitter.com/yhE3Zj3d91 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Sunoco Aplus store on Broad Street is trashed by crowd. @Phillypolice to the rescue before it got even worse @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/IbnAye0G8k — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 5, 2018