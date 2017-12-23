True Pundit

Tom Brokaw: Fox News ‘on a jihad’ to defend Trump (VIDEO)

Posted on
Veteran news anchor Tom Brokaw declared Thursday that Fox News is on a “jihad” to defend President Trump’s “assault” on American institutions.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mr. Brokaw responded to a tweet by Mr. TrumppraisingFox News morning show “Fox & Friends” after Mediaite.com named co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade as the most influential people in media.

“He watches Fox News because it reinforces what he believes,” Mr. Brokaw said of the president. – READ MORE

Tom Brokaw: Fox News 'on a jihad' to defend Trump
Tom Brokaw: Fox News ‘on a jihad’ to defend Trump

Veteran news anchor Tom Brokaw declared Thursday that Fox News is on a “jihad” to defend President Trump’s “assault” on American institutions.
The Washington Times The Washington Times

 

