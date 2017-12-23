Tom Brokaw: Fox News ‘on a jihad’ to defend Trump (VIDEO)

Veteran news anchor Tom Brokaw declared Thursday that Fox News is on a “jihad” to defend President Trump’s “assault” on American institutions.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mr. Brokaw responded to a tweet by Mr. TrumppraisingFox News morning show “Fox & Friends” after Mediaite.com named co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade as the most influential people in media.

“He watches Fox News because it reinforces what he believes,” Mr. Brokaw said of the president. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *