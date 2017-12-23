Politics TV
Tom Brokaw: Fox News ‘on a jihad’ to defend Trump (VIDEO)
Veteran news anchor Tom Brokaw declared Thursday that Fox News is on a “jihad” to defend President Trump’s “assault” on American institutions.
During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mr. Brokaw responded to a tweet by Mr. TrumppraisingFox News morning show “Fox & Friends” after Mediaite.com named co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade as the most influential people in media.
“He watches Fox News because it reinforces what he believes,” Mr. Brokaw said of the president. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Veteran news anchor Tom Brokaw declared Thursday that Fox News is on a “jihad” to defend President Trump’s “assault” on American institutions.
The Washington Times