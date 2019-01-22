Tom Brady Post-Game Video Goes Viral

Following an overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday during the AFC championship game, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a video on his Instagram that is going viral.

The video, which co-stars tight end Rob Gronkowski, starts off by showing the two men silent but smirking as P. Diddy’s “Bad Boys for Life” plays in the background. Then the video shows Rex Burkhead scoring the winning touchdown, the final score of 37-31, the Patriots celebrating, and the words “Still here.”

In his post-game interview, the usually stoic QB couldn’t contain his excitement, even to the point of dropping an f-bomb.

“Unf****** believable, bro,” Brady said. “This is crazy.”

Along with showing his excitement, Brady also demonstrated his class. Following the game, Brady went to the Chief's locker room to see Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes.