Tom Arnold to Star in Viceland Series Meant to ‘End’ Donald Trump’s Presidency (VIDEO)

Actor Tom Arnold Has Been Tapped To Star In A Viceland Investigative Documentary Series Intended To Dig Up Dirt And Damaging Recordings From President Donald Trump’s Past.

Vice Media said Wednesday that it has started production on the eight-part series, titled, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes. The documentary will build on audio like the infamous Access Hollywood outtakes. Arnold will work as a journalist to dig up damning material from Trump reality TV past he believes are buried in various vaults of the entertainment companies the real estate mogul has ties to.

“Nobody thought I could ever be an investigative journalist, but then again, nobody thought Donald Trump could be President,” Arnold, 59, says in a press release. “Let’s hope this marks the end of both our new careers.” – READ MORE

