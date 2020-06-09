Tom Arnold: Time to Get Rifles to ‘Go Nose to Nose with Trump’s Gang of Misfit Tools’

Far-left actor Tom Arnold took to Twitter over the weekend to announce it is time for “white liberal men” to borrow their dad’s hunting rifles “and go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools” in the wake of the death of George Floyd, amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

“2nd Amendment is for everyone including black men with long guns but it’s fucking time for us white liberal men to stand up for our brothers & sisters,” tweeted Arnold. “Borrow our dad’s hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools.”

“Let’s do it ,” added Arnold, who tagged fellow actor Rob Reiner’s Twitter account at the end of his comments.

2nd Amendment is for everyone including black men with long guns but it’s fucking time for us white liberal men to stand up for our brothers & sisters. Borrow our dad’s hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools. Let’s do it @robreiner #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/KIf5OFAp3r — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 7, 2020

The Dumbbells actor had been responding to another user’s tweet, which read, “Completely unmarked officers in riot gear holding protesters blocks away from the White House. No badges. No insignias. No name tags. Nothing. Refused to tell us who they’re with.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --