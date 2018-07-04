Tom Arnold: My goal is to get Trump to resign before he really destroys things

Comedian Tom Arnold said he is angling to “keep pressure” on President Trump in an effort to get the real estate mogul to resign the presidency “before he really destroys” it or the country.

“My goal is for Donald Trump to resign before he really destroys — you know, to keep pressure on him,” Arnold told Politico’s “Off Message” podcast. “And I think that you will see that, as shocking as it is, that I am keeping pressure on him.”

Arnold, the ex-husband of actress and outspoken Trump supporter Roseanne Barr, is on a self-described mission to hunt down allegedly incriminating tapes of Trump. That mission is the subject of an upcoming Viceland show, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes.”

Arnold told Politico that he’s hoping to use behind-the-scenes footage of Trump during his tenure on NBC’s “The Apprentice” to offer a glimpse to the American public of who the president is behind the scenes. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1