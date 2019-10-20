Tom Arnold Aims JFK Assassination Tweet At Trump

‘Actor’ Tom Arnold raised the prospect of another JFK-style assassination after Trump arrived in Dallas, Texas for an event at the American Airlines Center last night.

After Trump tweeted a video of the huge crowd that awaited him with the words, “Just arrived at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Will be out shortly as we wait for more of you to get in! #TRUMP2020,” Arnold responded with a veiled threat.

“Don’t get too cocky traitor. They showed up for JFK too,” he tweeted.

The meaning of the tweet wasn’t hard to deduce given what happened to JFK in Dallas 56 years ago.

Twitter later removed the tweet saying it violated their rules, but Arnold’s account is still active. – READ MORE