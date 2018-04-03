TOLERANT LEFT: Jimmy Kimmel Attacks First Lady; Mocks Melania Trump’s Accent

Jimmy Kimmel let his hatred of the Trump family pour forth Monday night by mocking First Lady Melania Trump’s accent.

Although she is now an American citizen, the first lady was born in Slovenia and did not move to the United States until she was in her mid-20s. It only makes sense that she would retain her accent, but Kimmel still finds it worth mocking.

“No White House Easter celebration would be complete without story time with our first lady,” Kimmel said before playing a clip of our first lady reading a children’s book to the assembled youngsters.

“Be clever and curious, just like a cat,” Melania reads, “Ask lots of questions. about this and that.”

Kimmel returns laughing along with his audience at the first lady’s accent and then he does his own impression, “Yeah, about dees and dat.”

Kimmel then turned to his Mexican sidekick and said, “Guillermo, you know what this means, you could be first lady of the United States.”

Kimmel went back to video of Melania reading so the audience could laugh some more at her accent.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1