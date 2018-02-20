TOLERANCE: Teen in Sweden Beat Sister with Baseball Bat for Refusing to Wear Islamic Veil

A 19-year-old man in Sweden has been charged with abuse after he beat his 14-year-old sister with a baseball bat because she refused to wear an Islamic veil.

The young man, who lives in the municipality of Karlskrona, was brought before the Blekinge District Court last week on charges of abuse and assault. He is alleged to have struck his younger sister with a baseball bat several times while yelling at her “wear a veil”, 24Blekinge reports.

The 19-year-old is said to have become angry with his sister after she returned from a shopping trip with their mother and he noticed she was not wearing an Islamic veil. When he asked her why she was not wearing a veil, the girl refused to answer. The brother then walked to his room and emerged with a baseball bat which he used to strike the 14-year-old on the head, leg, and arm.

Another member of the family, an older sister, ran into her room and called the police. When the officers arrived at the house, the young man was arrested and admitted the assault claiming that he did not hit her “very hard” but refused to give the reason for the assault.- READ MORE

