TOLERANCE! Lefty xenophobes mock ‘stupid idiot’ Melania Trump for her ‘broken English’

Melania Trump, nearly 16 months into her tenure as first lady, has at last revealed her formal platform: “Be Best.” The comprehensive program will focus on three main points — well-being, fighting opioid abuse and positivity on social media — and is the culmination of the past several months of Trump’s various public events, all of which centered around helping children.

Great! Now Melania is going to have speak in broken English!! Be Best <—- wtf?? — tony (@elTonyTX) May 7, 2018

Your broken English is charming. Did you mean “Be Better”? Or “He’s A Beast!” ?

Blink once for help and twice for help & vodka. — Katie Brewer (@CorporateMohawk) May 7, 2018

Excuse me, Melania. If you plan to stay & play in America, can you please use proper English? Some countries' languages use gender to describe nouns. Some do not use anything. Here in America we use *articles*…it should say "Be THE Best" — Charlotte 🇺🇸 🌊#BoycottNRA #BanAssaultWeapons (@geisha59) May 7, 2018

That’s funny. Nobody has ever heard her speak anything but broken English and her native porn star tongue. — Larry Bryan (@MadamePete) May 7, 2018

Be Best. Not be THE best or be YOUR best, but be best. Is it an acronym without periods indicating such? Just imagine if our FLOTUS has put some broken English on the back of a DollarTree window shade and passed it off as a year-late initiative. https://t.co/uC4NdFBhoQ — April (@ReignOfApril) May 7, 2018

Melania's new platform is called #BeBest? Is it supposed to mirror her broken English? MELANIA: Cheeldren, Be Best! — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 7, 2018

Now, one could certainly make the argument that the fight against bullying starts at home, given Donald Trump’s penchant for very publicly slinging mud at his opponents. But that’s not the argument these jerks are making. Instead, they’re engaging in some bullying of their own, mocking Melania for her accent – READ MORE

