TOLERANCE! Lefty xenophobes mock ‘stupid idiot’ Melania Trump for her ‘broken English’

Posted on by
Melania Trump, nearly 16 months into her tenure as first lady, has at last revealed her formal platform: “Be Best.” The comprehensive program will focus on three main points — well-being, fighting opioid abuse and positivity on social media — and is the culmination of the past several months of Trump’s various public events, all of which centered around helping children.

Now, one could certainly make the argument that the fight against bullying starts at home, given Donald Trump’s penchant for very publicly slinging mud at his opponents. But that’s not the argument these jerks are making. Instead, they’re engaging in some bullying of their own, mocking Melania for her accent – READ MORE

