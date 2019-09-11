Todd Starnes: The left wants to replace God with socialism

Fox News Radio host Todd Starnes says radical fringe groups on the left are trying to dismantle America’s freedoms, and chief among them is religious liberty.

The host of “Starnes Country” on Fox Nation said he chose the title for his new book, “Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left from Killing a Nation,” to fit the “provocative time” facing the country.

FINNISH POLITICIAN UNDER ‘HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION’ FOR SHARING BIBLE VERSE ON FACEBOOK

“After my last book came out, ‘The Deplorables Guide,’ I noticed that there was a trend developing in the country with the rise of socialism,” Starnes told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning. “We’ve been wondering for many years now why is it that the left has been so hell-bent on declaring war on religious liberty and taking God out of the public marketplace.”

He added: “For socialism to rise and really take root, they’ve got to get rid of religious liberty. They’ve got to take away the foundation of this country and that’s exactly what’s happened.”

CHICK-FIL-A VP ON ‘SECRET SAUCE’ OF EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE: ‘JESUS HAD IT RIGHT’

The conservative commentator praised Dave Chappelle for his Netflix special “Sticks and Stones,” hitting back against cancel culture and other politically correct ideas. – READ MORE