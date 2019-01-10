To promote gender equality, California governor’s wife won’t go by ‘first lady’

In a bid to promote gender equality, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of newly elected California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), has changed her Twitter bio to state that she is the “First Partner of California.’

According to KABC-TV, Jennifer Newsom said that she thought that the title “first partner” was more inclusive than “first lady.”

This move is part of a larger trend for Newsom. She is a longtime proponent of re-examining gender roles and has made two documentary films on that topic: “Miss Representation,” which covers the underrepresentation of influential women by the media, and “The Mask You Live In,” which argues that traditional masculinity is detrimental to boys.

She’s working on a new film called “The Great American Lie” about income and inequality in America.

She's also the founder and CEO of The Representation Project, a group that focuses on "gender stereotypes and social injustices."