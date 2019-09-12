To honor those lost on Sept. 11, protesters in Hong Kong cancel planned demonstrations

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have announced that they are suspending protests on Sept. 11 to honor the Americans who died that day.

The Chinese government claimed that the protesters were planning an attack

In a Facebook post on Sept. 9, the Chinese propaganda paper China Daily had accused the protesters, whom it labeled “anti-government fanatics,” of “planning massive terror attacks, including blowing up gas pipes, in Hong Kong on September 11.”

“In solidarity against terrorism, all forms of protest in Hong Kong will be suspended on Sept. 11, apart from potential singing and chanting,” the protesters said in a statement, according to The Hill.

The protesters have shown pro-American sentiment in the past, with some of them even waving American flags and singing the U.S. national anthem, in an attempt to gain American support.