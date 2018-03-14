TMZ’s Harvey Levin: O.J. Simpson ‘Confessed’ to Murder in 2006 Interview (VIDEO)

Fox aired what it described as O.J. Simpson’s “Lost Confession?” Sunday night, but TMZ’s Harvey Levin has removed the question mark and is flat-out declaring the 2006 interview a full confession.

The TMZ headline reads, “O.J. Simpson Confesses to Murder.” Obviously, Levin is not buying the interview in the way Simpson advertised it, as a cynical cash grab where he “hypothetically” recounts how the murder would have gone down “if” he did it.

Levin explains, “He confessed. He said he was speaking hypothetically but very shortly into it, especially describing the night of the murders, he lapses into the first person.”

Levin acknowledges that Simpson goes to “great pains” to use the word “hypothetically,” but once Simpson starts to talk about the actual murder — that began with a confrontation with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman, a young man who was reportedly there to return some glasses Nicole’s mother had left at his restaurant — Simpson drops the use of the word “hypothetical” and uses the word “I” to describe his anger. – READ MORE

