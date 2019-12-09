Tlaib wears ‘symbol of Hamas terrorists’ on House floor to oppose two-state solution in Israel

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib had a lot to say when she voted against a House resolution on Friday that promoted a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but some are suggesting her choice of attire for the occasion is speaking louder than her words.

Tlaib donned a keffiyeh – the official scarf of Palestinian fighters – on the House floor on Friday to voice her opposition to HR-326, which she claims would treat her grandmother living in the West Bank as a “second-class citizen.”

“I rise today as a proud granddaughter of a strong, loving Palestinian woman, my Sity,” Tlaib told her colleagues, scarf around her neck. “And for me to stand up for her human dignity, I must oppose House Resolution 326.” – READ MORE

