Tlaib wears ‘symbol of Hamas terrorists’ on House floor to oppose two-state solution in Israel

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib had a lot to say when she voted against a House resolution on Friday that promoted a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but some are suggesting her choice of attire for the occasion is speaking louder than her words.

Tlaib donned a keffiyeh – the official scarf of Palestinian fighters – on the House floor on Friday to voice her opposition to HR-326, which she claims would treat her grandmother living in the West Bank as a “second-class citizen.”

.@RashidaTlaib constantly questions the loyalty of Jews in America. She wraps herself in a Palestinian flag on election night and now, today, in a keffiyeh, on the House floor. Q: Why is it ok for her to have dual loyalty but Jews aren’t allowed to?

A: She hates Jews. pic.twitter.com/9x1lZoONYm — Bryan E. Leib (@realBryanLeib) December 6, 2019

This is what it’s mainly used for these days. Worn in different ways of course. pic.twitter.com/tmISQIPao1 — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) December 7, 2019

“I rise today as a proud granddaughter of a strong, loving Palestinian woman, my Sity,” Tlaib told her colleagues, scarf around her neck. “And for me to stand up for her human dignity, I must oppose House Resolution 326.” – READ MORE