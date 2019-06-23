Tlaib Runs to Ocasio-Cortez’s Rescue, Accuses Critics of ‘Bullying’ Women of Color in Congress

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) critics are only going after her because they do not have a policy agenda and enjoy attacking “WOC” (women of color), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) claimed in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez’s freshman ally, finally came to the New York lawmaker’s defense following the immense firestorm spawned by Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks on “concentration camps” on the U.S-Mexico border.
“The continued policing and bullying by Liz and her crew of the WOC members of Congress is just proof that the GOP don’t have a policy agenda for the American people,” Tlaib tweeted.
"Instead they want to focus on a hate agenda that doesn't better our lives, but divides us more," she added