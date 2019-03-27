Tlaib continues call for Trump’s impeachment, says he’s ‘most dangerous threat’ to democracy

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is continuing to push for the impeachment of President Trump — even after Special Counsel Robert Mueller has concluded there was no collusion with Russia.

The freshman Democrat, who caused an uproar within hours of being sworn into Congress with a profanity-laced call to charge the president with misconduct in office, is not backing down and is seeking support from her fellow progressives to back a resolution to effectively start the impeachment process.

Tlaib reportedly began circulating a letter Monday, just a day after Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller’s findings, in which she urged others to support the effort to investigate Trump’s “impeachable actions” following his inauguration in 2017.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT BACKERS NOT GIVING UP AFTER MUELLER REPORT

“The actions of President Trump before he was officially sworn in as President of United States is currently being investigated by the Southern District of New York and much of it is part of the completed report by independent investigator, Robert Mueller,” she wrote in a letter, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

"However, the most dangerous threat to our democracy is President Trump's actions since taking the oath of office," she continued.