Tlaib Blames ‘White Supremacy’ for Anti-Semitic Murders Carried Out by Black Assailants

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) blamed “white supremacy” Thursday for a mass killing in New Jersey carried out by two black assailants, one of whom had ties to a nationalist hate group.

Tlaib linked to a tweet from IfNotNow naming three of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage in Jersey City, two of whom were Orthodox Jews. She wrote, “This is heartbreaking. White supremacy kills.”

Tlaib, who represents a majority African-American district in Detroit, deleted her tweet after respondents pointed out the race of the suspects. She didn’t send any follow-up tweet acknowledging her error, condemning the perpetrators, or expressing condolences for the victims.

The shooters were identified as David Anderson and Francine Graham. Anderson had ties to the Black Hebrew Israelites, a black separatist movement that was labeled a hate group by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center. Known for its members who engage in provocative street preaching, the group harbors black supremacists and has no association with Judaism. – READ MORE